Wool prices were initially tested in the opening week of the 2023 sales with 44,814 bales sold from a total of 50,469 bales on offer, but better news followed as sales progressed.
The opening sale was the third largest sale for the season and saw the most bales on offer in five months.
The AWEX EMI finished 6 higher (+0.5pc) in Australian currency and 17 higher (+1.9pc) in US currency when sales resumed in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.
The three-week selling recess over Christmas and the New Year period had local exporters reporting that new business from most global customers was sporadic.
AWI said that the slow first day of selling didn't provide much direction from overseas users, but by the second day a positive demand for prompt delivery became apparent.
This was particularly evident on the super fine selection of Merino wools finer than 18 micron.
Some individual lots of superior quality within this type area spiked upwards by over 100ac/clean kilogram.
In Melbourne, the last day of selling saw a strong consolidation of the price levels established and some small gains in the 18.5 to 21 micron lots.
China's strong appetite for Merino fleece and skirting wools carried over from December '22 with these types of wool performing the best; consistently 40 to 50ac dearer.
The 19 micron and finer fleece types lifted a general 25ac with the better specifications.
Lower VM types were especially well sought after, with price gains easily exceeding the general published quotes.
Broader than 19 micron wools fell away by 20ac and more in the WA market.
Crossbred wools dropped 15ac but the carding types were well supported.
Major exporters were enthusiastic, topping Merino buying lists.
Support from the Chinese and local first stage manufacturers was evident across all segments.
The effect of this over the week saw China indent orders also strengthen to lift purchasing rates.
By week's end, the auction competition was as widespread as seen for quite some time.
The latest Australian Wool Production Forecasting Committee's forecast of shorn wool production for 2022/23 remains at 340 Mkg greasy.
This represents a 5pc lift on the 324 Mkg estimate for the 2021/22 season.
Production increases are expected to vary across states, from 3.2pc in New South Wales to 13.5pc in Queensland.
"Above average to highest on record rainfall deciles throughout most wool producing regions has produced abundant pasture feed contributing to a further rebuilding in the Australian sheep flock and high fleece weights." AWPFC Committee Chairman, Stephen Hill said.
"Australian flock numbers are forecast to increase by 4.6pc year on year, with the number of sheep shorn rising to 74.9 million head during 2022/23 - the highest since 2017/18"
Tempering production increases, is a warning from AWPFC that the upcoming season will not be without its challenges.
Continued wet conditions with lower average temperatures have negatively impacted pasture feed quality with many producers facing difficulties in accessing waterlogged or flooded paddocks to manage their sheep flocks and pasture.
