Neutral weather pattern likely to dominate until at least mid to late year

By Don White, Weatherwatch
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
The first half of January has been relatively stable in many parts of south east Australia but the potential for this to change remains fairly strong. Although the La Nina event is expected to continue to weaken and the Indian Ocean no longer has any short term effect on our weather, the monsoon in Australia is well established and rainfall in parts of tropical Queensland is indicative of considerable moisture availability in the tropics.

