The first half of January has been relatively stable in many parts of south east Australia but the potential for this to change remains fairly strong. Although the La Nina event is expected to continue to weaken and the Indian Ocean no longer has any short term effect on our weather, the monsoon in Australia is well established and rainfall in parts of tropical Queensland is indicative of considerable moisture availability in the tropics.
As noted previously, despite all the talk about the demise of the current La Nina pattern, it is still with us and is likely to hang around, albeit weakly, until close to the end of summer. In fact, the Southern Oscillation Index is even increasingly slightly. After being around +18 in December, the 30-day running mean for the first half of January is just under +21.
Remember the La Nina threshold is around +7 as a rule of thumb so this would indicate that the atmosphere is yet to follow the sea surface temperature in indicating any demise of the La Nina yet. However, daily SOI readings in the past week are showing that the SOI will start to significantly decrease soon.
To the south, the Southern Annular Mode is strongly positive but with the waning effect on the La Nina, the positive nature of the SOI is also likely to decrease. It is unlikely to have much of an effect on rainfall patterns in south east Australia before late autumn.
To the north, the effects of the monsoon have enhanced rainfall across tropical Australia especially in north east Queensland in the past week. However, as mentioned previously, the mechanisms for any moisture from this source to move in the south east states remain absent, as they have for all the month. This is a little unusual but shows no signs of immediately breaking down. We will await the next pulse of the Madden-Julian Oscillation, which is likely to move over the eastern Indian Ocean and Indonesia in early February.
In the longer term, across the Pacific, a neutral set-up is likely to dominate through until at least mid to late year. After that it becomes less clear with some modelling indicting an El Nino is a chance in spring but at the moment. At least one major long term model has decreased the chance of an El Nino developing in the September quarter from near 70 per cent chance in December to just 50pc in their latest analysis. In other words, there are no clear indicators yet as to what will happen after winter.
