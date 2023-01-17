In the longer term, across the Pacific, a neutral set-up is likely to dominate through until at least mid to late year. After that it becomes less clear with some modelling indicting an El Nino is a chance in spring but at the moment. At least one major long term model has decreased the chance of an El Nino developing in the September quarter from near 70 per cent chance in December to just 50pc in their latest analysis. In other words, there are no clear indicators yet as to what will happen after winter.