Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Analysis

Focus on selling grades that are in demand

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
January 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to sell and what to hold

Deciding what grades to sell now and what grades you are more comfortable selling post-harvest can have a large impact on your final returns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.