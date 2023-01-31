NORTHERN Rivers dairy farmer Brian Chappell says it's been a long, slow and expensive process, but rebuilding is well underway on Fairdale Jerseys on the banks of the Richmond River near Coraki, NSW.
Hit hard by record depth flood waters during late February and again in late March 2022, Mr Chappell said the milking herd, infrastructure, feed reserves and paddocks had all been severely impacted by the massive volumes of water.
Prior to the flooding Fairdale milking about 450 cows and producing about 2.9 million litres of milk annually with 4.8pc fat and 3.7pc protein for the premium the Norco Pure Jersey brand.
The focus is now on increasing numbers from the current 370 cows and aiming to produce about 2m litres of milk this year.
"The prolonged wet weather was probably the hardest thing to deal with," Mr Chappell said.
"We lost whatever feed we had including about 650 tonnes of stored silage, and it was too wet to get back on the paddocks to plant new crops.
"Having to buy in so much feed for an extended period of time certainly put plenty of pressure on the business."
Following the floods, Mr Chappell and his team have spent plenty of hours getting the 190 hectare farm back into full production.
"We're right on the Richmond River so we'd seen plenty of floods before," Mr Chappell said.
"But we'd never seen water in the dairy or on the feedpad.
"The sheer amount of water just took everyone by surprise."
The herd build-up program has included using sexed semen to breed more heifers and retaining more milking females in the herd.
"It's certainly taken plenty of effort but we pretty well have the farm sorted out now," he said.
"We still have to do some more more on the paddocks but we do have about 90 per cent of fences back where they need to be."
Mr Chappell, who is a fifth generation dairy farmer and the second generation on Fairdale, said animal welfare was a constant his dairy business, including the use of the pain relief product Tri-Solfen when dehorning heifers.
"We find that when we use Tri-Solfen, the heifers are straight back out grazing," Mr Chappell said.
"You don't notice them for days on end with their heads down for end afterwards. It's like they don't notice it has happened.
"We just find they don't get knocked around like they do if you don't include it in your dehorning process."
Dairy Australia recommends calves under two months are disbudded while calves over two months are dehorned.
Developed in Australia as a pain relief treatment for common animal husband practices including dehorning and castration, Tri-Solfen contains two topical anaesthetics: lignocaine and bupivacaine, as well as adrenaline to stop bleeding and the antiseptic cetramide.
Tri-Solfen has also been shown to an effective treatment for foot and mouth disease, a disease not found in Australia, but endemic in Indonesia.
Applied directly to the nose and feet of FMD affected animals, creating a lasting barrier over the lesions, numbing the pain, reducing infection and encouraging healing.
Emeritus Professor Peter Windsor from the University of Sydney Vet School said the acidic pH (around 2.7) of the formulation also helped kill off the FMD virus.
"The anti-bacterial properties in Tri-Solfen cleverly avoid the need for other treatments, including antibiotics and anti-inflammatories," Prof Windsor said.
"This pain-free effect is estimated to last over 24 hours and is sufficient to kill or reduce the virus load without causing pain to the animal."
More recently, the use of Tri-Solfen as a treatment for lumpy skin disease in Indonesia has been investigated.
While neither FMD or LSD is present in Australia, the risk has increased following outbreaks of both diseases in Indonesia.
