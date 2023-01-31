Farm Online
Home/Dairy

12 months on: Northern Rivers dairy rebuild continues in aftermath of major floods

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated January 31 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebuilding is well underway on Fairdale Jerseys near Cokari in the Northern Rivers region of NSW. Picture - supplied.

NORTHERN Rivers dairy farmer Brian Chappell says it's been a long, slow and expensive process, but rebuilding is well underway on Fairdale Jerseys on the banks of the Richmond River near Coraki, NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.