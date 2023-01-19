Farm Online
2022 the lowest level of Australian beef exports in many years

By Ken Wilcock
Updated January 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:00pm
Exports should rise in 2023

RISING slaughter levels in December saw a corresponding rise in beef exports with the Department of Agriculture reporting 76,118 tonnes (shipped weight) to all destinations for the month.

