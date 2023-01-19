Exports should rise in 2023

RISING slaughter levels in December saw a corresponding rise in beef exports with the Department of Agriculture reporting 76,118 tonnes (shipped weight) to all destinations for the month.
This is a significant jump on November's result when just 69,000t went offshore but as discussed in a previous column, November often sees a drop-off particularly to the US market as attention there turns to Christmas meats with December shipments picking up to accommodate the post-Christmas return to regular dietary patterns.
December's result takes the total volume for the calendar year to 854,592t, the lowest level of Australian beef exports in many years.
The 2022 result in one respect is a measure of the decimating effect of the 2018-19 drought on the Australian beef herd and the extremely tight hold on female cattle since the turnaround when rain finally came in early 2020.
The ABS census in 2021 provides some insight as to the state of the beef herd with its official count as at June 30, 2021 of 11.8 million cows, 4.9m calves and 5.4m other beef cattle for a total of just 22.1m.
This is significant because at June 30, 2011, the equivalent time one year into the last three-year run of good seasons, ABS put the beef herd at 25.9m head.
Naturally dairy cattle numbers need to be added to give a total cattle perspective but the difference of almost 3 million head period-to-period gives a strong clue as to why supply was so tight in 2022 and exports at such a low level.
But despite the current rebuilding phase starting from a much lower base, experience from 10 years ago tells us there should be some improvement in supply in 2023.
November and December's escalating slaughter numbers may be an early pointer to this.
In the first week of November, MLA had weekly slaughter at 94,000 head.
A week later it was 99,000 and then continued to rise to 107,000 in the first full week of December, the high point for the whole year.
Another pointer is the big numbers of weaners coming through the southern sales.
This suggests the rebuild in the south is well advanced to the point that older, retained cows can now be culled. These should start to show up in numbers in coming months now that the calves have been weaned.
But supply out of northern Australia may be another matter.
Many areas failed to get follow-up to the promising start in the early part of the La Nina run and rebuild was consequently set back. Reports during 2022 from contacts in central and north-western regions prior to the good rain in April and May spoke of properties at only 30-60 per cent of normal carrying.
That mid-year rain event plus recent monsoonal influences would seem to have turned things around in large part for at least the season ahead and that in turn might encourage some expansion of breeder numbers.
Consequently supply of cows out of the central, west and northern parts of Queensland might remain tight.
However those recent rains did not carry through to many parts of southern and south east Qld with some areas now devoid of any useful rain since the end of October.
Deteriorating feed resources might see some lightening off from these areas if February and March fail to deliver good rain.
In contrast to the likelihood of less favourable Australian seasonal conditions ahead as La Nina and IOD influences wane, prevailing drought conditions in the United States have already improved considerably and there is expectation of further dramatic improvement in March and April.
Steiner notes that the proportion of US cattle located in areas experiencing severe drought conditions has already fallen to less than 25pc compared to 34pc last year.
In consequence of a much diminished cow herd and the liquidation phase coming to an end, non-fed cattle slaughter in the US is expected to fall sharply in 2023 possibly by as early as February/March.
Steiner noted that while the spot market for imported beef was mostly steady there was a marginally higher market tone for product delivering February and March.
Australia's December volume to the US at 16,634t was the highest in over two years but this, as discussed earlier, had more to do with the lull in November shipments.
The US finished the 2022 year at 133,924t making it Australia's fourth largest market by volume behind Japan, Korea and China.
Japan's December volume of 16,429t took its total year import from Australia to 214,305t, the lowest number at least since the start of this century.
Export to Korea in December amounted to 16,125t which took the volume for the year to 160,723t.
Under the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement the preferential beef safeguard for 2022 was 181,120t.
Some carryover product from late 2021 when safeguard last triggered would count against this 2022 volume but lower export levels generally throughout 2022 appear to have prevented triggering safeguard in 2022.
Safeguard has triggered every other year since the inception of KAFTA in 2014.
China ended the year with 12,950t in December taking the total for the year to 158,087t.
Despite the numerous suspensions still in place against Australian export plants, exports to China increased by 7pc in 2022.
WHILE plants in south east Queensland are getting back into stride, rain in central and north Qld is hampering operations there.
Normally Lakes Creek would start around January 20 but it is now looking at a February 6 restart. Biloela is operating but only for three or four days this week.
One noticeable observation is the number of labour staff away at this stage with the hope that it is only absenteeism and not that they have gone.
Grid rates from one operator able to be contacted put heavy cows at 580c/kg and 660 for YP ox.
In the US, imported 90CL ended the week at US237c/lb FOB East Coast unchanged on previous week but down a massive 78c/lb on the 2022 March peak of 315c/lb.
