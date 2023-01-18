THE reliable, high rainfall 769 hectare (1900 acre) New England property Livingstone is on the market through Elders for $5 million.
Located about 17km east of Glencoe and estimated to carry 300 breeders, the gently undulating eastern fall grazing property is predominately granite with some areas of basalt.
The asking price is equal to about $6502/ha ($2634/acre) or $16,670/breeder area.
About 30 per cent of the property is considered arable with the balance being typical eastern fall grazing country that is sheltered, partially cleared and some paddocks have been pastured.
The property has excellent water for livestock water sourced from several spring fed dams, gullies and creeks.
The average annual rainfall for the area is regarded as 900-1000mm.
Improvements include a three bedroom, two bathroom homestead with a garage and outdoor living area.
There is also a machinery shed with solar panels, two sets of steel equipped cattle yards and a two stand shearing shed.
Contact Mark Atkin, 0455 310 657, or Craig Waters, 0448 389 025, Elders.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.