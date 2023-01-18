The possibility of restrictions or even bans on the use on the phenoxy group of herbicides has been raised in light of recent spray drift damage potentially caused by phenoxy products such as 2,4-D ester.
However a leading authority on herbicide management has said restrictions of phenoxy products could have the unwanted side effect of creating more problems with herbicide resistance in problem broadleaf weeds.
Chris Preston, professor of weed management at the University of Adelaide, said 2,4-D was a valuable weed control tool, particularly in the summer.
"2,4-D is a broad-spectrum broadleaf weed herbicide that is effective on many broadleaf weeds that occur after summer rains," Prof Preston said.
"It is also not residual in the soil and hence does not restrict the crops that can be sown the next autumn," he said.
Prof Preston said without the product farmers would see hard to control summer weeds, such as fleabane, become increasingly difficult to control.
"Costs would increase and with fewer herbicides available for control of some weeds putting pressure on those herbicides for the evolution of resistance in weeds."
"This is why farmers need to use 2,4-D carefully to ensure it remains available into the future."
Prof Preston said there would also be environmental impacts from bans of phenoxy products.
"To replace 2,4-D with alternatives would require more herbicides to be used, depending on the weed spectrum."
"There is not a single herbicide that would control all of the weeds 2,4-D controls."
Farmers looking for a like-for-like replacement will also have to continue to be patient.
"There are products that may replace some uses of 2,4-D, but nothing I am seeing that will directly replace 2,4-D across all the weeds it is effective on."
He said chemical manufacturers continued to work on lowering the volatility of 2,4-D products, which has been part of the reason the chemical is prone to drifting, however he said spray management was a bigger problem.
"The bigger problem is poor application of the product, such as spraying under the wrong conditions, at higher speeds and with the boom higher off the ground."
"More attention given to getting spray application correct would see a large reduction in off target issues."
He said potential restrictions such as exclusion zones or restrictions in operating hours overnight when inversion risk was higher needed to be considered.
"Restrictions on night spray would help reduce the problems."
He acknowledged it could make it more difficult for larger farmers to get over the areas needed and that there were some nights where spraying was safe, however he said the continued rate of spray drift due to inversions meant restrictions had to be one option on the table to combat drift damage.
Prof Preston said there also needed to be a concerted industry push to get uniform best practice implemented in spray application.
"Best practice is known, the problem to me seems to be getting all users to stick to best practice and not push the boundaries with a product like 2,4-D."
"Users need to understand that product that does not end up on the target is not killing their weeds and may well be causing problems for everyone."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
