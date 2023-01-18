Vegan morals versus nutrition science: Who is winning

IN the month where millions of people around the globe pledge to do away with animal-sourced foods for 31 days, the role of morals and ethics versus nutrition in the world's bid to feed itself has never been more pertinent.
Veganuary 2023 has had a record-breaking signup rate of one person taking up the challenge every 2.4 seconds, according to its United Kingdom organisers.
The movement also ran head first into major pushback this year from a number of farming quarters.
The UK farmer-funded Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board ran a "We Eat Balanced" and "Wake up to B12" campaign in an attempt to address what it sees as dangerous nutritional misinformation stemming from Veganuary.
At the same time, a major international scientific declaration in support of the essential role of animal agriculture in a sustainable food system is fast gathering steam.
Fifty Australian scientists have joined 550 of their colleagues worldwide as signatories to The Dublin Declaration of Scientists of the Societal Role of Livestock, which aims to separate evidence-based discussion on the topic from ideology. The declaration only kicked off in October.
Many international and Australian dietitians are now passionately arguing that when it comes to sustainable food systems, the nutritional argument trumps everything and removing access to meat is moral and cultural imperialism.
Still, it seems the minute one extreme notion is whacked down with science, another even crazier one pops up.
The latest doing the rounds on social media are the Herbivorize Predators, whose bid it is to 'safely transform all carnivorous species into herbivorous ones'.
They argue it's not just humans who need to go vegan but lions should be taught to no longer eat hyenas.
"We believe that with technologies such as gene editing and artificial selection it will be feasible to edit out carnivorousness from species, that is to herbivorize them," their website says.
The movement is led by Stijn Bruersa, a Belgian animal rights activist, environmentalist, ethicist and economist, currently working as a research assistant in economics at the University of Leuven.
He quite famously declared there was no moral difference between eating a pig and a human toddler - both feel the same pain and have the same intellectual ability.
Work is continuing on a review of the Australian Dietary Guidelines, which the beef industry is closely monitoring in light of increasing criticism about the lack of evidence behind recommendations such as limiting the intake of unprocessed red meat to 65 grams a day.
Nutritionists have told Farmonline there also needs to be awareness campaigns to differentiate processed meats, which are classified as discretionary foods in the guidelines alongside the likes of biscuits, cake and lollies. The advice is to severely limit their intake.
It is these processed meats, such as hot dogs, pepperoni, devon, burger patties and sausages, that are typically compared to plant-based alternatives nutritionally.
Plant-based products come nowhere near the nutritional value of unprocessed red meat like a rump or sirloin.
The latest research in this space, released today, is from independent medical research outfit The George Institute for Global Health.
It shows that although plant-based meat products are generally healthier than processed meat equivalents, it's not a matter of a simple swap.
Lead author Maria Shahid said that despite the growing popularity of plant-based meat substitutes - often based on health reasons - there is very little evidence of the actual health impact of these products
"Both plant-based and processed meats mostly fall into the ultra-processed category, so this raises concerns about their role in a healthy diet," she said.
"While we found plant-based meat products were generally healthier than their processed meat equivalents, healthier alternatives would still be lean unprocessed meats and legumes, beans and falafel."
George Institute dietitian Dr Daisy Coyle said solely relying on meat alternatives as a direct replacement for meat could lead to iron, zinc and B12 deficiencies over time if you are not boosting your intake of these essential nutrients from other sources or taking supplements.
"Until we know more about the health impacts of plant-based meat analogues and have recommendations on how to include them as part of a healthy balanced diet, its best to eat them in moderation along with other plant-based proteins such as bean patties, falafel and tofu, or if you are not vegetarian or vegan, unprocessed lean meats and seafood," she said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
