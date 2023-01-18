Farm Online
Veganuary, herbivorous predators and the Australian dietary guidelines: The latest on beef and nutrition

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated January 19 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 9:00am
Vegan morals versus nutrition science: Who is winning

IN the month where millions of people around the globe pledge to do away with animal-sourced foods for 31 days, the role of morals and ethics versus nutrition in the world's bid to feed itself has never been more pertinent.

