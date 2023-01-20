THE AUSTRALIAN Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has confirmed it is in discussions with stakeholders regarding the recent spray drift incidents on the Darling Downs which may cost cotton producers hundreds of millions of dollars.
"The APVMA is continuing discussions about the incidents on the Darling Downs with industry and state regulatory authorities," an APVMA spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also confirmed the regulatory was investigating two other alleged drift incidents that may have led to cotton damage from northern NSW in 2022 under its Adverse Experience Reporting Program.
This program has been set up to help assess reports of adverse experiences associated with the use of a registered chemical product.
In terms of any action designed to stop spray drift occurring the spokesperson said the APVMA, responsible for the regulation of agricultural chemicals up to the point of sale, would work with state and territory regulators, who are the bodies responsible for the control of use, to determine if further measures were needed.
Each state has its own farm chemical user accreditation schemes.
Cotton Australia has called on the states to be more active in monitoring.
Michael Murray, Cotton Australia general manager, said while education programs had helped educate sprayers about the risk of inversions and drift they had not completely stopped the problem.
"The state regulators have the powers to check compliance with label conditions and they should be more publicly active in this area," Mr Murray said.
The APVMA spokesperson said the organisation had brought in a new spray drift policy in 2019 following significant consultation with industry, which saw strengthened label instructions, label restraints and label warnings to reduce the likelihood of spray drift.
The spokesperson said if appropriate evidence were available, the APVMA may consider label restrictions to times of use to reduce the risk of drift, with some parties suggesting limits to use at night, however the spokesperson noted hazardous inversion conditions could occur at any time of the day.
In regards to the potential for setting up exclusion zones around areas of susceptible crop, such as near cotton or grape crops, the APVMA said the zones could be a good tool to limit drift damage but said they were normally implemented on a state by state basis.
Meanwhile, Mr Murray said his organisation did not have a position on whether regulatory change was needed regarding the use of the 2,4-D herbicide products at the centre of the current drift controversy, but there was no strong groundswell of support from members for bans.
"At this stage Cotton Australia has no firm positions on any changes around the regulation or access to 2,4-D products," Mr Murray said.
"However, feedback from growers this season certainly does not indicate any widespread desire to see access to 2,4-D products removed," he said.
Mr Murray said cotton producers were generally also running mixed farming programs and were regular 2,4-D users themselves.
He said potential exclusion zones, such as the ones in Victoria where use is restricted near vineyards could be something to consider.
"This will no doubt be one of the options raised as we consult with growers."
Mr Murray said he believed the issue of spray drift this season had become a large-scale problem once more due to the large volume of spraying going on.
"A heavier summer weed burden due to the wet conditions is likely to be a significant contributing factor."
He said there were some developments in the ag-tech space that would be able to assist in accurately identifying when drift was occurring and what product was causing damage.
"The deployment of the WAND (Weather and Networked Data Towers) means that over a large part of the Queensland and NSW cropping belt inversion conditions can be readily identified, with more towers going up to increase its reach in NSW soon."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
