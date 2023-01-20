Farm Online
Spray drift incidents to be investigated as cotton calls for state regulators to step up

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
January 20 2023 - 6:00pm
State regulators are being urged by cotton leaders to take a more active role in preventing spray drift. Photo by Gregor Heard.

THE AUSTRALIAN Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority has confirmed it is in discussions with stakeholders regarding the recent spray drift incidents on the Darling Downs which may cost cotton producers hundreds of millions of dollars.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

