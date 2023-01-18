Farm Online
Home/Politics

Student debt cut for teachers who go rural

By Dominic Giannini
Updated January 19 2023 - 9:14am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government will clear debt for those who spend four years teaching in a very remote location. (Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS)

Teachers who choose to spend time in rural schools will have their student debt wiped in a bid to cover shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.