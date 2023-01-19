Farm Online

Paper shortage pressures school stationery as school return nears

By Adrian Black
January 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Timber shortages have stopped production at Australia's last white paper mill in Victoria. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Parents shopping for back-to-school stationery could face price hikes and empty shelves, as logistics and materials pressures cause suppliers to ration goods.

