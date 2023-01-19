Farm Online

Big demand for electric utes as $1 billion conversion deal inked

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
January 20 2023 - 6:00am
MEVCO will convert thousands of Toyota diesel utes to electric in a deal worth almost $1 billion. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

An Australian company will convert 8500 diesel utes to electric over the next five years in a deal worth almost $1 billion.

