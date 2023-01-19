Farm Online

New polling shows people have trouble accessing mental health supports after an extreme weather disaster

By Michelle Slater
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
The Black Summer heartbreak at Conjola Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

People impacted by extreme weather disasters are finding it too difficult to access mental health support, according to a new report released by the Climate Council and Beyond Blue.

