Willawillingbah: Highly regarded western division country

By Mark Phelps
January 26 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Willawillingbah is 15,782 hectares of highly regarded western division country. Photo - supplied

WILLAWILLINGBAH is 15,782 hectares (38,997 acres) of highly regarded western division country, located close to Goodooga, 90km north of Brewarrina and 120km west of Walgett.

