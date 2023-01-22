Farm Online
Home/Politics

Inflation tipped to peak in fresh data

By Callum Godde
Updated January 23 2023 - 7:22am, first published January 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The price of many consumer staples has soared despite the RBA's attempts to brink inflation down. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Economists are optimistic Australia's sky-high inflation will start to come back to earth after the release of fresh data on the cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.