ENSO neutral levels expected by autumn

By Don White, Weatherwatch
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
Stable conditions prevail

Relatively stable conditions continue in many parts of south east Australia, due to the persisting synoptic patterns, but there remains higher than usual potential for this to change a little in the coming weeks. This is because the La Nina persists in the tropical Pacific but has weakened from its peak in November 2022.

