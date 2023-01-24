Stable conditions prevail

Relatively stable conditions continue in many parts of south east Australia, due to the persisting synoptic patterns, but there remains higher than usual potential for this to change a little in the coming weeks. This is because the La Nina persists in the tropical Pacific but has weakened from its peak in November 2022.
Although the ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific have only warmed in recent weeks, this warming has been marginal. Also, atmospheric indicators are showing little change at this stage and remain at La Nina levels. For example, the Southern Oscillation Index remains around +17 for the last 30-day average, well above the La Nina threshold of around +7.
La Nina typically increases the chance of above average rainfall for northern and eastern Australia during summer and this is still likely to be the case in the coming two to three months. Nevertheless, most longer-term models still indicate the warming in the eastern Pacific will continue and be at ENSO neutral levels by autumn.
The Southern Annular Mode remains strongly positive at the moment. It is favoured to be positive into early February at least. During summer, when SAM is positive, there is often an increased chance of above average rainfall for eastern Queensland, NSW and Victoria. Recently this increase has been confined to Queensland because of the synoptic situation referred to above.
To the north, the effects of the monsoon have enhanced rainfall across tropical Australia in recent weeks. The Madden-Julian Oscillation has been variable but fairly weak in the past two weeks but most models expect a strengthening pulse to develop over the western Indian Ocean in the next week then moving to the eastern Indian Ocean off north west Australia by the start of February, which could lead to a temporary suppression in rainfall across northern Australia for a week or two. In early to mid-February the MJO could move into the Australian region with possible increase in rainfall potential again.
Finally, as mentioned previously, the Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral but having little effect on our weather before April.
The longer-term outlooks are now being looked at. Such models are the 'weakest' at this time of year so it will probably be a couple of months before the trends for the second half of the year become clearer. There is a possibility of an El Nino developing but at this stage, however at least one major long-term model has decreased the chance of that occurring, leaving neutral conditions for the rest of the year, with near average rainfall overall.
