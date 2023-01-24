Stable conditions prevail

To the north, the effects of the monsoon have enhanced rainfall across tropical Australia in recent weeks. The Madden-Julian Oscillation has been variable but fairly weak in the past two weeks but most models expect a strengthening pulse to develop over the western Indian Ocean in the next week then moving to the eastern Indian Ocean off north west Australia by the start of February, which could lead to a temporary suppression in rainfall across northern Australia for a week or two. In early to mid-February the MJO could move into the Australian region with possible increase in rainfall potential again.