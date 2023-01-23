Woolies gives butchers the chop

IN a nod to convenience being an increasing driver of beef purchases, supermarket giant Woolworths will close down 250 of its in-store butcher counters in March in favour of pre-packaged meat.
Fifty will remain in place in supermarkets where Woolworths says they are supported by the necessary customer demand.
In the other supermarkets, the fresh service meat counters were accounting for only 4 per cent of meat sales, the supermarket revealed.
Only 300, or 30 per cent, of Woolworths supermarkets have a butcher counter and the supermarket has acknowledged business at other counters - seafood, the deli and bakery - is significantly higher.
The move means the roles of 420 trade qualified butchers and 69 team members with butchery skills who are not trade qualified will come to an end. They will be offered redeployment in-store or supported to find new work.
Operations in the stores where a butcher counter remains will be streamlined to reduce the amount of on-site processing, and remove the use of bandsaws and mincers.
Woolworths says the fresh meat in it's pre-packaged range is sourced from the same suppliers as that offered in its butcher shops.
The decision follows an ongoing industry trend towards 'on-the-go' red meat sales in supermarkets, with Coles taking a similar step in 2021.
Arguably, it was evident Woolworths would take this path given its butchers apprenticeship program has not been operating for a number of years.
Independent butchers, particularly those with shops in close vicinity to Woolworths supermarkets in shopping precincts, say it is good news for them but no surprise.
Australian Meat Industry Council retail council deputy chair Trevor Hill, from Adelaide, said Covid had highlighted the different role of the independent butcher and the supermarket and consumer habits formed during the pandemic now looked to be permanent.
Independent butchers were able to maintain supply in times of crisis, offer a full range of cuts and the knowledge of how to cook different cuts and advice on what could work in a dish alternatively, he said.
A spokesperson from Woolworths said the decision came after a recent review of red meat sales which highlighted customers were continuing to move towards the more convenient pre-packaged options.
The spokesperson acknowledged many of Woolies butchers were well known by regular customers and said it was a difficult decision.
"Across all stores, we'll continue to offer our customers high-quality fresh meat through our wide selection of pre-cut case-ready meats that are conveniently packaged to pick up on the go," the spokesperson said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
