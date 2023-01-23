Farm Online
Home/Beef

Woolworths to close 250 butcher counters as customers chase pick-up-and-go beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 23 2023 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woolies gives butchers the chop

IN a nod to convenience being an increasing driver of beef purchases, supermarket giant Woolworths will close down 250 of its in-store butcher counters in March in favour of pre-packaged meat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.