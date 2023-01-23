Farm Online
German biodiesel changes not a cause for concern for Australian canola growers

Gregor Heard
Updated January 23 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank agricultural analyst, says while a German decision to stop making biodiesel from canola would have an impact there are other positive factors for the Aussie canola industry.

PLANS by Germany to phase out the use of crop-based biofuel would have ramifications for Australian canola exporters but analysts say there is no need for panic.

