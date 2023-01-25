The United States has been a major influence on the Australian beef industry for over 60 years.
As our number one beef export market for more than 40 of those years, its dominance has significantly influenced how the processing and export sector has developed.
The US beef market was the first to demand boneless beef in cartons rather than quarter beef. This unleashed a substantial investment in boning rooms from the 1960s.
The US was also the first export market to require government veterinarians on all plants- two major changes to the processing sector at the time.
But it was the US beef quota system that had the major impact.
The value of allocated US beef quota drove the beef export business for four decades.
After 60 years of US beef quota controls, the US market is now quota and tariff free for Australia after completing an 18-year transition under the free trade agreement with the US (AUSFTA) signed in 2005.
Only Canada, Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica and Nicaragua have this status.
What does this mean for Australia?
In the early years every beef processor would identify how much US beef quota they had for the year. That was because no matter what cattle you were processing, up to 40 per cent of the carcase was ultimately beef trimmings or grinding meat for manufacturing.
The US was by far the best priced market for the product and set the price globally.
The demand came from US beef pattie and further processing operators seeking lean manufacturing beef (85cl, 90cl or 95cl) to mix with US fatty trimmings from grain fed cattle ( 60cl or less). The target for the major pattie manufacturers was a 78pc fat to lean mix.
AUSFTA in 2005 added 70,000 tonnes of access to the 378,214 tonnes of US beef quota Australia had under the WTO.
This allowed changes to the beef quota scheme which decreased pressure on needing US quota to cover manufacturing beef sales.
It allowed an expansion of Australia's product mix away from grinding beef to better quality primals and chilled beef such that last year, around 30pc of beef exports to the US was chilled - a customer rather than quota driven demand.
In 2001, chilled beef made up less than 2pc.
Over the same period the US has become a more committed beef exporter, taking chilled beef market share from Australia in recent years in markets like Japan and Korea.
The impact for Australia has been reduced value, adding greater pressure to plant margins.
USDA forecasts of reduced US beef production in 2023, with US beef exports falling by 12.8pc, should help to correct that.
In 2005, AUSFTA afforded Australia immediate zero tariff entry.
Until the end of last year an Australian exporter needed a US quota certificate (Certificate of Origin) to access the zero tariff, a fully cost recovered service from the Department of Agriculture.
As the US quota scheme should no longer apply, neither should that cost.
Problems with the new USDA eCert management system are also still to be resolved.
The system was implemented last September to verify the accuracy of quota certificates but for Australian shipments it led to delays or shipments having to pay the full out-of-quota tariff to be released.
The grace period to resolve this issue finished on January 6.
Since Brazil regained entry to the US for fresh beef in 2020 it has taken full advantage of the limited "in quota" access they have through the US "Other Beef " quota of 65,005 tonnes, a quota they are meant to share with other countries. Because of Brazil's size, they used close to 90pc of the quota themselves last year in just three months at 4.4 cents/kilogram import duty and then continued to pay the out-of-quota import duty of 26.5pc on shipments for the rest of the year and amortise the cost over the full year.
US cold storage was in short supply in December, filled with large quantities of Brazilian beef waiting for the start of the new quota year.
As of 17 January, 36.7pc of this year's "Other Beef" quota has already been filled in just three weeks.
This approach by Brazil will essentially eliminate other small exporters to the US.
For the UK, it will cripple the embryonic trade in beef they had developed there.
Some of the major US end-users of imported grinding meat, especially those with global brands to protect, only use Australian or New Zealand beef, a reflection of their health, hygiene and food safety status.
This is also reflected in the price differentials.
US Customs figures for the 11 months to November 2022 show unit values for Australian frozen beef into the US were US$6.98/kg and for chilled were $US$13.24/kg for a combined value of US$9.82/kg.
For the same period, Brazil shipped 98,000 tonnes of beef to the US at a unit value of just US$4.93/kg.
One caution with our new quota-free status in the US is that a US price-based safeguard was part of the original FTA with the US.
It was to apply once the volume-based quota had been phased out.
When the Obama Administration was still negotiating to be a member of the Trans Pacific Partnership, they agreed to remove the price-based safeguard.
When President Trump pulled out of the TPP, this change was not captured.
The US has the discretion not to apply the safeguard and the FTA includes a review process every five years.
Analysis however suggests that if the price-based mechanism had been in place since 2005, it could have been triggered up to seven times (that is seven quarters). Given the volatility in both Australian and US cattle prices, that likelihood continues so will need to be resolved with US authorities quickly.
