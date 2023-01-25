Farm Online
2023's beef potential in the US and the moves Brazil is making

By Steve Martyn
January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
The appetite for burger patties in the US is huge, which has always been good news for Australian lean manufacturing beef exports. Picture by Shutterstock.

The United States has been a major influence on the Australian beef industry for over 60 years.

