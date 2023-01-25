Since Brazil regained entry to the US for fresh beef in 2020 it has taken full advantage of the limited "in quota" access they have through the US "Other Beef " quota of 65,005 tonnes, a quota they are meant to share with other countries. Because of Brazil's size, they used close to 90pc of the quota themselves last year in just three months at 4.4 cents/kilogram import duty and then continued to pay the out-of-quota import duty of 26.5pc on shipments for the rest of the year and amortise the cost over the full year.