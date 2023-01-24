A vaccine to protect animals against the deadly Japanese Encephalitis virus is set to be ready in the coming months.
Experts say a wet summer will create the perfect storm for outbreaks of the virus, which would be detrimental to Australia's $5.3 billion pork industry.
The vaccine, developed by La Trobe University researchers, is expected to be ready for market in the coming months and will then be manufactured at Apiam Animal Health's ACE Laboratories in Bendigo.
Apiam is currently working with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) to apply for a permit that will allow them to distribute the vaccine to farmers.
"Japanese Encephalitis has devastated our country over the past 12 months, killing five Australians and thousands of pigs," Apiam managing director Dr Chris Richards said.
"We have been working in partnership with La Trobe to get this vaccine ready for market and now, working with APVMA, we are hopeful we will soon be able to manufacture and distribute this life saving vaccine, which so many Australian pig farmers are counting on."
"This is an emergency situation and it is critical that this is fast tracked to prevent losses for the Australian pork industry."
READ ALSO:
Pig farmer David Wright who lives and operates his piggery enterprise in Northern Victoria lost a significant number of pigs due to an outbreak at his farm last summer. He says financially, he can not weather another.
"With the first case of the season diagnosed in Southern NSW, it is only a matter of time before this spreads further," he said.
"We are already noticing a large influx of mosquitoes in recent weeks so it is critical that farmers have access to these vaccines as soon as possible or it will have an absolutely devastating impact to our industry and livelihoods.
"Last year our communities got slammed both financially and mentally with these losses, we've since been hit with floods and are now facing another crisis. We need the government to act now and get this vaccine approved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.