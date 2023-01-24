Farm Online

Japanese Encephalitis animal vaccine set to be ready in the coming months

January 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outbreaks of the virus would be detrimental to Australia's $5.3 billion pork industry. Picture from Shutterstock

A vaccine to protect animals against the deadly Japanese Encephalitis virus is set to be ready in the coming months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.