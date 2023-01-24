THERE is further worrying weed resistance news from one of northern Australia's emerging pest plant species , fleabane.
University of Queensland researchers have published the first study confirming glyphosate resistance in tall fleabane (Conyza sumatrensis).
There have been problems with glyphosate resistance in tall fleabane's close relation flax-leaf fleabane (Conyza bonariensis) for several years now.
Bhagirath Chauhan, University of Queensland weed scientist, who authored a recently published paper on the issue, said in the abstract to the paper, published in the Cambridge Weed Technology Journal, researchers investigated the problem after farmer reports of poor suppression of tall fleabane treated with glyphosate.
The problem was especially notable in fallow paddocks.
Samples were collected and pot studies were conducted in an open field at the Gatton farm of the University of Queensland, to confirm glyphosate resistance.
Once the resistance was established the research turned to the level of glyphosate resistance in tall fleabane populations and to evaluate the performance of alternative post emergent herbicides to control resistant tall fleabane.
Worryingly, Professor Chauhan said compared with a glyphosate-susceptible (GS) population, the level of resistance in the GR population was up to four times as much as in the susceptible populations, depending on plant survival and biomass factors.
In terms of herbicides alternatives, Prof Chauhan said there were several effective options when the fleabane was small, up to the four leaf stage.
However, when the plant got larger only new group 14 chemicals such as saflufenacil and trifludimoxazin or various mixtures of these products with glyphosate, glufosinate, or paraquat were effective.
Prof Chauhan said growers, particularly in northern areas where the weed is more problematic, needed to be wary of the risk of glyphosate resistance and use integrated weed management strategies to stop the problem becoming more severe.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.