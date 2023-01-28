Kade King describes his move from the NSW south coast to the country as a "life-changing experience".
Kade made the move from Huskisson to Wagga Wagga in 2022 to study at Charles Sturt University.
The First Nations student was also a recipient of a scholarship for a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at CSU.
It was something Kade said not only helped him immensely but also allowed him to discover alternative study paths.
"When I started my course in 2022, I had my sights set on becoming a vet. Since then, I have seen how much opportunity there is in the agriculture sector and have found a passion for chemistry science," he said.
"Growing up on the coast in Huskisson, NSW, I don't have a background in agriculture. This scholarship has helped me to move to Wagga Wagga to study and it has been a life-changing experience.
"My advice to other students is to look at the options available, you've got nothing to lose. Agriculture is a lot broader than you think, it's not only for people who want to own or work on a farm. There are so many different avenues and sectors to get involved in."
CSU has now partnered with the Anthony Costa Foundation, goFARM Australia and Australian Farming Services to offer more than $1.3 million in scholarships to students from a First Nations or low socioeconomic background.
The 'AGcessibility: diversifying the next gen of Agriculture' program is aimed at young people in rural communities.
There are AGcessibility Kickstart Scholarships, worth $15,000 each, for students from low socioeconomic backgrounds and AGcessibility First Nations Scholarships, also worth $15,000, for First Nations students.
The program supports 50 three-year scholarships over five years - 10 each year. The new scholarships are similar to the one Kade King has received.
The $1.3m commitment will also support the employment of an Academic Horticulture Leader and an Indigenous Engagement Officer for the program
Scholarships are open to commencing first-year students at CSU studying a Bachelor of Horticulture, Bachelor of Agriculture, Bachelor of Agricultural Science, Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management, or Bachelor of Viticulture.
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said the initiative would greatly help students.
"The structure to this program, incorporating scholarships and human resources, acknowledges the proactive approach that is needed to boost engagement in the agriculture sector," Professor Leon said.
"The scholarships will remove the financial barriers that exist for prospective students, and the funding for an indigenous engagement officer will be crucial in removing the confidence barriers that prevent some people taking the first step in a new career."
Professor Leon said the scholarships for First Nations people and people from low socioeconomic backgrounds will join more than $5.5 million that has been committed to our students this year.
The Anthony Costa Foundation, goFARM and AFS have committed more than $1.3 million of philanthropic support to the program and share CSU's enthusiasm for growing the agriculture industry to becoming a $100 billion industry by 2030.
It is estimated that one-third of employment opportunities in regional and rural Australia are linked to the agricultural sector and CSU has identified that 82 per cent of graduates remain in rural areas long-term following graduation.
There is currently an average of four-to-five job opportunities for each university graduate in horticulture and agriculture. Horticulture and agriculture offer a diverse range of career pathways, including agronomy, agritechnology, irrigation management, crop protection, data management, sustainable food production or farm management.
CSU Emeritus Professor Jim Pratley said these scholarships aim to fill current and projected workforce capacity issues in the agricultural and horticultural sectors.
"This is an outstanding opportunity for today's youth to enter the rewarding career path that horticulture and agriculture present," he said.
"The range of options allows for a variety of skills and the combination of a university qualification and work experience is the best guarantee towards a satisfying, well-paid and long-term career."
The scholarships will be managed through the Charles Sturt University Foundation Trust, which manages gifts and donations to support programs and projects that help research and students to reach their full potential.
Applications for the AGcessibility scholarships are now open on the Charles Sturt University website.
Applications close at 9am on February 3, 2023.
