Now in its seventh year, nominations are open for the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal, awarded to people making outstanding and lasting contributions to the wool industry.
Since 2017, Wool Industries Australia has presented 36 Medals to outstanding recipients and are calling for suggestions for this year's winners
Bianca Heaney, secretary of WIA said they often award a number of medals.
"Nominations are reviewed by a panel and we can award up to five medals, should the panel see fit," Ms Heaney said.
"Sometimes nominations are held over from previous years and included in the judging process."
Last year, there were four recipients; former Michell Wool manager Judy Turk, of South Australia, former Australian Wool Corporation general manager Barry White, of Victoria, Australian Wool Handlers wool exchange administrator - Southern Region Adrian Hook, of Victoria, and sheep industry advisor Allan Casey, of NSW.
Medalists have been recognized from a broad range of sectors within the Australian wool industry including wool producing, shearing, wool classing, testing, brokering, market reporting and analysis, exporting, administration/ regulation service, processing, education, science, promotion and fashion/ retail.
"All have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to the Australian wool industry," Ms Heaney said.
WIA is asking the public to put on their thinking caps and consider who they may know that is worthy of a nomination.
Considerations include people who have demonstrated service worthy of recognition and whose contribution had a significant impact in the wool industry in either a particular field or across industry.
Nominees may have they been recognised elsewhere (eg: in the media, by other awards, professional or interest groups or through local government) or previously received an award relating to the wool industry.
Nominations for the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal remain open until COB Friday 28 April 2023.
Nomination forms can be obtained via email: wia@woolindustries.org
"The awards are announced at the Wool Week Dinner, which this year is on August 24th," Ms Heaney said.
