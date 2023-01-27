Farm Online
The 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal nominations are open

By Kristin Murdock
January 28 2023 - 9:00am
Last year's Australian Wool Industry Medal winners were Barry White, Judy Turk and Adrian Hooke. Picture supplied

Now in its seventh year, nominations are open for the 2023 Australian Wool Industry Medal, awarded to people making outstanding and lasting contributions to the wool industry.

