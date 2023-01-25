Farm Online
Home/Cropping

GrainGrowers push market access, road funding in budget submission

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
January 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainGrowers chairman Rhys Turton has a number of funding priority areas for the federal government. Photo contributed by GrainGrowers.

FARM lobby group GrainGrowers has used its pre-budget submission to the federal government to push for funding for areas such as market access and work into keeping costs down for critical farm inputs such as fertiliser and pesticides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gregor Heard

Gregor Heard

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.