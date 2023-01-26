LOWERING the Australian grain industry's reliance on herbicides to control weeds will be one of the key priorities of the new director of the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative.
Industry stalwart Ken Flower, who has experience in Australia, Africa and Europe, will take up the role, based the University of Western Australia's School of Agriculture and Environment.
AHRI is a national initiative to tackle the problem of herbicide resistant weeds, based at UWA and backed by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Professor Flower said while Australian grain growers had been quick to take up new technologies and techniques to prevent weed resistance there was no room for complacency.
"Despite successes in integrated weed management, we are still heavily dependent on herbicides for weed control and weed resistance is an increasing threat" he said.
"My aim is for the AHRI team to show leadership in developing grain production systems with less reliance on herbicides.
"The paradigm in agriculture is changing with rapid advances in technology and data science, yet the application of new technology has been focussed on single solutions, rather than delivering long term impact."
He said he was committed to employing a systems based approach to weed control.
"I believe AHRI can play a leading role by developing a cropping systems approach, so that new technology solutions are pragmatic and based on their long-term weed control impact."
Weeds are a huge problem for the Australia grains industry.
AHRI estimates are that weeds cost Australia grain growers a staggering $3.3 billion per year or $146 a hectare.
Prof Flower will bring a broad range of skills to the table in the battle against weeds, including time working in including conservation farming/no-till systems, agronomy and cropping systems, precision agriculture as well as and weed control.
Professor Flower completed his undergraduate degree in South Africa at the University of Natal.
His first job was as at an agricultural research station in Zimbabwe working in weeds research and looking at registering herbicides for use, with the main crops being tobacco, maize and wheat.
He then moved into agronomy with a broader focus, working in irrigation and different tillage systems.
"While I was there, I went to the UK and had the opportunity to do a Masters of Weed Science at the Imperial College in London."
In 2004, Professor Flower moved to Australia and started working for the WA No-Tillage Farmers Association (WANTFA) running their technology demonstration site.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
