Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Analysts on the board as cheese prices gain some inflationary bite

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
January 26 2023 - 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Higher farmgate milk prices are now showing up on supermarket shelves, with the price of cheese climbing sharply, in the last year. Picture supplied.

High farmgate milk prices are now being passed through to the consumer, with the cost of cheese outstripping all other food products in the December quarter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.