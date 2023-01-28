TERRACEPT Orchards is a proven 95 hectare (235 acre) avacodo enterprise located in Manjimup's horticultural dress circle.
Situated in Western Australia's Southern Forests region, the property's quality soils, pristine waters and cool, temperate climate combines to ensure a high standard of product.
The orchard features 7440 four to 12 year old avocado trees forming a 37ha canopy.
There are also 2200 jujube trees contained in 11 poly tunnel houses, 290 two to seven year old bayberry trees, and 60 three year old oak trees in a trufflerie.
The property also has 15ha of mixed karri, marri, jarrah and blackbutt forest.
Terracept has a 1050 megalitre water licence and is located in a 990mm rainfall zone.
The farm has a well-designed irrigation setup with three phase power and Mait orchard control system.
Infrastructure includes three large sheds, workshop, fertigation shed and bunded fuel/oil and chemical storage.
There is about a further 13ha of the property also suited to horticulture.
The four bedroom, two bathroom double brick home has a two car garage and a 14x8m storage shed/games room.
Terracept Orchards is being sold by Elders through an expressions of interest process closing on February 27.
Contact Orest Luzny, 0428 932 570, or Simon Cheetham, 0428 147 359, Elders.
