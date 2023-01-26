A South Australian dairy phenomenon has taken home the Power Of Women in Dairying Bette Hall Award.
Seventy women from all areas of the dairy industry gathered at International Dairy Week last week for the annual POW event where Mandy Pacitti, Misty Brae Holdings, Hindmarsh Tiers, SA, was recognised.
The award celebrates the strong, passionate and successful women involved in dairy.
"(Bette) was a trailblazer in her day, so to be the first South Australian to win that award is amazing," Mrs Pacitti said.
"This is the seventh year this award has been presented, and the previous six in front of me have all been recognised for their breeding practices.
"So for me to be recognised for our youth development and promotion of the dairy industry is another huge tick in a different way and I'm pretty proud to be recognised for that."
She said the Bette Hall Award was the highest accolade available in the dairy industry for women in Australia.
"And for it to be done at (International) Dairy Week - the biggest cattle show in the southern hemisphere - it's huge," she said.
"I didn't see it coming and didn't know anything about it.
"They managed to keep it a secret, which is pretty big in itself in the dairy industry.
"Casey Treloar was the MC for the night and Casey was one of our participants at our first camp.
"I've done thousands of kilometres with Casey, so that was pretty cool to have her there."
Mrs Pacitti's youngest son Andrew was also present at IDW, with the organisers of the Bette Hall award sneaking him in to witness his mother receive the accolade.
She said by the end of the presentation she was in tears and overwhelmed.
"It was just absolutely amazing," she said.
Mrs Pacitti was previously the first woman to receive the Brenton Higgins Memorial award for SA dairyfarmers.
The previous winners of the Bette Hall award are:
CHECK OUT OUR INTERNATIONAL DAIRY WEEK PICTURE GALLERIES:
CHECK OUT OUR INTERNATIONAL DAIRY WEEK REPORTS:
SHOW REPORTS
SALE REPORT
AWARD WINNERS
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Journalist for Stock Journal. Kiara was in classified sales at Stock Journal before joining the editorial team in 2021. Kiara completed a Bachelor of Communication (journalism) at Deakin University the year prior.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.