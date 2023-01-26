A man collecting crocodile eggs was attacked and badly injured by a crocodile on a remote cattle station near Daly River in the Northern Territory yesterday.
Police said St John Ambulance was advised the man was collecting crocodile eggs when the attack happened, wounding his right leg.
Dalty River is a small town located several hundred kilometres south of Darwin.
The man is undergoing surgery for his injuries, which are considered serious but not life-threatening.
Due to the remoteness of the incident, the victim was flown out of the area by private helicopter.
He was then transported to Royal Darwin Hospital via St John Ambulance.
Eggs collecting in the wild is a common practice across crocodile farms.
NT Worksafe has been advised of the incident and will be carrying out enquiries, police said.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
