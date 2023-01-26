Farm Online

Crocodile badly injures man collecting its eggs in outback NT on Australia Day

By Chris McLennan
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:34am, first published 7:30am
A crocodile has mauled a man's leg while he was collecting croc eggs on a station in outback NT. File picture

A man collecting crocodile eggs was attacked and badly injured by a crocodile on a remote cattle station near Daly River in the Northern Territory yesterday.

