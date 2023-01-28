Animal activists are pressuring local governments across the world to change their street signs if they contain the word wool.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered to pay for the street sign change, if only for a week or a month.
They would like the word "vegan" applied to the sign as well, to become "Vegan Wool Street".
The animal rights group has already asked at least one Victorian council to make the change, claiming the signs promote sheep cruelty.
PETA has also asked the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to rename Wool Street in the city.
MORE READING: Skyhigh prices asked for lamb in the Big Apple
PETA asked the board to make the name change permanent - or to at least consider changing it for a month or a week per year.
PETA's letter promoted the human-like qualities of sheep as "highly intelligent, unique individuals who, like all of us, feel happiness, joy, pain, fear, and loneliness and value their friends, family and lives".
The group has asked "Wool Street" in the new Melton suburb of Aintree to be changed to "Plant Wool" street.
There's a Wool Street in Toowong, Queensland - in fact there's Wool streets and roads scattered all over the country.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.