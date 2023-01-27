Farm Online
Taswater demands businesses pay for waste water treatment

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 28 2023 - 10:00am
Taswater CEO George Theo says it is only fair companies did their part in paying for treatment of the waste that they are creating.

Taswater this week confirmed it will within the next few years begin charging Tasmanian industrial clients the full cost of treating their trade waste.

