This Australia Day like he has on every Australia Day for decades, retired local dairy farmer Don Miller, 83, helped with the Cowaramup community breakfast.
Mr Miller was chief organiser and chairman of the committee responsible for putting on Cowaramup's Australia Day community breakfast for 21 years.
These days his legs are not as nimble as they once were, according to son Peter, and he uses a walking stick or frame to get about, so this year he left the cooking and serving of Cowaramup's community breakfast to others, but helped out where he could.
But this year's community breakfast was significant for another reason.
Alexander Donald Miller - he does not use his first name - was named in the Australia Day Honours.
He has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to the Cowaramup community.
Mr Miller is one of 1047 outstanding and inspirational Australians named in the Australia Day Honours for their contributions in various ways.
Six were awarded as 'primary producers', but none were among the 44 Western Australians honoured with Australia Day awards.
Like Mr Miller, most of the WA award recipients were contributors to their communities.
Mr Miller's parents bought a bush block on Wirring Road in the struggling group settlement of Cowaramup in 1932, in the middle of the Great Depression.
With determination, hard work and draught horses, they felled trees, grubbed stumps, from local timber built a house that still stands and began milking cows.
Second son in a family of five children, Don Miller was born eight years later.
He grew up milking cows and feeding pigs and, with older brother Bob, often had to run from their chores to catch the school bus into Cowaramup where the small school served as both primary and secondary school.
In those days Cowaramup was a big dairying area, with most farms running cows and pigs.
Cream was separated by hand, poured into churns with the producer's name on them, then collected, taken to the local station and sent by train to Perth.
The leftover skim milk was fed to the pigs.
Don Miller completed years 11 and 12 of his education in the mid 1950s at the Denmark Agricultural School before returning to the farm.
When his father died suddenly from a heart attack at 54 years of age, Don Miller - then aged 22 - and older brother Bob split the family farm between them and continued farming.
After more than 40 years running the dairy farm Don Miller passed it on to son Paul in the mid 2000s and, still living on the property with wife 'Dossy' (Dorothy) supported the start up in 2010 of Miller's Ice Cream.
Peter Miller, who put together the information submitted for Don Miller's OAM, said the family could not remember a time when their father was not involved in some community project or other.
"If he wasn't organising it as his pet project, then he was certainly involved helping out somewhere," Peter said.
As a 1985 charter member of the Lions Club of Cowaramup and an office bearer in most positions, including president 1991-92, a life member of the Cowaramup Social Club, a foundation member of Cowaramup's Men's Shed, a Cowaramup Hall and Reserves Committee member for 20 years, plus involvement with Cowaramup Junior Farmers and the local football club, Don Miller's list of contributions is extensive.
He was Cowaramup's Colin Duggan Citizen of the Year in 2012.
"I can remember dad taking trailer loads of rocks that were blasted from uncle Bob's farm next door, down to the recreation reserve when they were landscaping the surrounds of the oval and building the facilities there," Peter said.
"If he wasn't directly involved in working on a project, then he would supply rocks or sand or something else for it."
The creation of Pioneer Park in Cowaramup from a snake-infested swamp in the middle of town was another of his father's projects, Peter said.
In the process of clearing the swamp Lions Club members discovered and restored a well dating from the 1880s that had been used by early travellers then lost.
He was also the driving force behind a recreation of the Cowaramup railway siding.
"For years he looked after a sign at the entrance to town that promoted local events and what was happening," Peter said.
"He only had a certain number of letters he could use so I used to be amazed at his scribblings when he was trying to work out what he wanted to say.
"His best was when Don Bradman died.
"He put up 'Bradman out 91, Rest In Peace' which I thought was pretty good.
"His philosophy was always that people should pitch in when they could.
"I think it came from his upbringing on a farm in the bush - farmers in those days helped each other and they shared equipment.
"If something needed doing, the community jumped in and did it - you didn't wait for the local council, the state government or somebody else to do it for you.
"In fact, dad used to complain that rather than not do anything, the local council with its 'red tape' used to hold up projects the community wanted to do.
"'Why don't they just get out of the way and let us get on with it', he used to say, with some swear words thrown in - he used to swear at the cows a lot."
Cowaramup - or 'Cow Town' to those who cannot pronounce its name - is renowned for the fibreglass cows positioned along its main street as a tourist attraction.
Of course, Don Miller had a hand in those.
"I'm not sure if the cows were his idea or not, but I know he was one of the locals pushing for them as a talking point and tourist attraction," son Peter said.
"When the cows first arrived it was decided to paint them to resemble the local (predominantly Holstein black and white) cows so dad had a sea container full of (fibreglass) cows on the farm for a while until they were painted.
"Also, because sometimes the cows get vandalised or damaged, you need spare cows and one time dad had all the spare cows in his garage."
