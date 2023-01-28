Modifying its practices to reduce stress in its herd has not only led to better milk at the McVeigh dairy on Queensland's Southern Downs, it's earned it a spot in a prestigious list.
About nine years ago, the Freestone farm's bulk milk cell count was "through the roof".
However, a few key changes has helped the producers become some of the nation's best, with Bill, his wife Denise and his mother Wendy recently winning gold in Dairy Australia's Milk Quality Awards 2022.
The awards recognise the top 100 farms nationally with the lowest BMCC.
"Stress is the worst thing for milking cows. It pushes up all their counts, so when you start taking a bit of the stress out of the dairy, things start to happen," Mr McVeigh said.
"First, we took the dog out of the dairy so it wasn't chasing the cows, then we got rid of the radio."
Following that was a change to their herringbone setup, which yielded the biggest improvement.
One of the most common milk sheds, the herringbone shed has a central sunken pit and a raised platform on each side where the cows stand while being milked.
"When we installed it about 20 years ago cows were a lot smaller, so we could fit 14 in. When the bigger cows came along, we went to 13," Mr McVeigh said.
"From then on, the cows were walking in calmly, standing calmly, and leaving without any stress.
"It's all about adjusting the way you do things as you go along rather than overlooking them."
For Mr McVeigh, surviving the "horrendous" 2017-19 drought and instilling a strong work ethic in his children are some of his proudest achievements, but winning the gold is now up there.
"A silver [in 2021] was a big surprise. I knew we were getting better, but when the gold came around, it was an even bigger surprise," he said.
Mr McVeigh's four sons and daughter have all worked at the farm at various times, with son Daniel currently working fulltime.
READ MORE: Barlow family recognised for the first time
The family milks 95 Friesians that produce about 600,000 litres of milk a year.
"On Christmas Day, we all went off for lunch and it got to two o'clock and we said 'righto, we've got to go. We've got to do the feed and milk the cows'," he said.
"It's very hard to come into and fathom. Unless you're born and bred from a little fella, you'll never really understand it."
In other Queensland success stories, the Zischke family from Haden were also honoured with their sixth straight gold.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
