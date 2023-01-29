Industry response has been critical of last week's announcement by the NSW EPA that greenhouse gas "leaks" will be plugged with new climate change policy.
MLA has already committed to being carbon neutral by 2030 with the ways and means just now being rolled out to livestock producers, so what's the rush?
Dairy Connect chief executive officer Shaughn Morgan said the devil in the detail was the worrying bit, and hoped the dairy industry would be part of the consultative group that makes up the new rules.
"Our concern is the EPA will try to demonise agriculture," he said.
"After so many natural disasters dairy is only just trying to get back on its feet.
"They must know the number of farmers has gone down; milk production has gone down.
"We don't want to see the EPA use agriculture as a spoil for issues concerning climate change."
NSW Farmers said it was concerned that EPA's 'catch-all' approach to industry regulation would not be effective when it comes to agriculture and could harm food and fibre production.
"The policy and action plan is based on setting limits and other means to regulate, but regulation is only effective when there are feasible alternatives," a spokesperson said.
"If further regulation is imposed on industry it will hurt farmers and families alike.
"We need a co-ordinated approach of investment in areas of the production cycle where meaningful change can be achieved, not a regulatory body seeking to impose targets and limits without solutions."
The NSW feedlot sector, which comprises 29 per cent of Australia's feedlots, was also targeted in last week's announcement.
"The Australian red meat and livestock industry has already committed to a carbon neutral target by 2030 and is well on its way to achieving this, having reduced greenhouse gas emissions by close to 60pc since 2005, so there is no rationale for a regulatory led approach to addressing emissions in our sector," she said.
"Our sector is also investing millions of dollars to develop world-leading research including the establishment of feed additives which have been proven to reduce methane emissions by up to 90pc.
"Unnecessary regulation and the setting of reduction targets only serves to limit the growth of innovation we have seen.
"The NSW feedlot sector should not be penalised for its investment and success to date, but rather encouraged and supported on its journey to reaching our carbon neutral target by 2030."
Ms Madden said the promise of an agricultural advisory group to help guide the development of industry specific climate change actions was a welcome move "as further consideration and consultation is still clearly required".
