The economics of dairy farm intensification explained

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
January 30 2023 - 9:00am
Manning Valley Dairy manager Simon Scowen. Picture by Hayley Warden

Extreme climate variations are driving dairy farmers towards intensive farming systems to reduce risk and increase production.

