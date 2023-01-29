AUTHORITIES are urging cattle producers to stay on the job of farm biosecurity and monitoring for signs of lumpy skin and foot and mouth disease.
Mainstream media attention may have died down but the high degree of vigilance on the part of producers is now a 'forever' requirement.
While that may include a few disruptions, it's nothing in comparison to the disruption an outbreak would cause, industry leaders say.
One issue reported lately is cattle with multiple skin lumps turning up at saleyards.
North Coast Local Land Services reported in some cases, a clinical examination can exclude lumpy skin disease, however in other cases there is a need for samples to be sent to the laboratory to exclude the disease.
This does have the potential to cause disruption at the saleyards, and, in some cases, the potential to require these, and other, animals to be held at the yards until a negative result is returned.
Authorities have urged producers to avoid sending cattle with skin lumps to saleyards.
They should be examined on-property before.
Australian Cattle Veterinarians Association president Dr Tracy Sullivan said vets were inspecting plenty of cases of 'suspect' animals, which have fortunately all tested negative.
Insect bite hyposensitivities were common and could resemble lumpy skin disease, she said.
So too reactions to injections, such as for vaccinations.
While the monitoring of symptoms was good because farmer vigilance would be key to eliminating any outbreak, the step that comes before that - having good biosecuirty measures in place - was even more important, Dr Sullivan said.
That included monitoring, and limiting where possible, people coming on properties; uploading cattle movements to the data base immediately and ensuring all footwear, clothing and equipment of anyone visiting or working on properties is free of mud, animal manure and mucus.
ALSO SEE:
Australian Livestock Markets Association interim executive officer Stephanie Whitaker said her organisation was continually communicating with producers about vigilance around FMD and LSD.
"We always urge producers to check animals thoroughly before loading - and with LSD symptoms err on the side of caution and talk to a local stock inspector or vet," she said.
At the yards, many eyes were cast over an animal as it arrives, during its stay and before it exits, Ms Whitaker said.
"While every facility has its own specific procedures, industry practice would be to isolate and have checks done immediately if any symptoms were detected," she said.
Signs of LSD:
Signs of FMD:
If you spot anything unusual in your livestock, call the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
