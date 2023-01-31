Sand, spring water operation expected to top $15 million

WANDOO, a sand quarry and spring water operation on Sydney's doorstep, is expected to make more than $15 million.
Located at Sutton Forest on the NSW Southern Highlands, the sand quarry produces yellow brickies sand and is being sold through an expressions of interest process.
The large customer base includes landscape yards, concrete batching plants and brick manufacturers.
The 61 hectare (152 acre) property also has a licenced spring water bore and purification plant with a long-term off-take contract.
LAWD senior director Col Medway, said the asset for particularly attractive because of the increasing amount of development in Western Sydney, including an airport and rail and road infrastructure.
"The quarry operation has been independently surveyed with an estimated 27.7 million tonnes of resource with strong prospects to increase annual extraction rates," Mr Medway said.
Structural improvements include a comfortable residence, machinery shed and workshop.
Wandoo is positioned 3km from the Hume Highway and has b-double access.
There is also grazing land on the property.
Expressions of interest close on March 9.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935. LAWD, or Henry Ramage, 0428 604 014, Highlands Rural Real Estate.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.