Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

After four generations on the same Mid North land, family will instead farm in South East

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A Mid North family has decided to sell up and shift its farm focus to the South East.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.