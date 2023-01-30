A Mid North family has decided to sell up and shift its farm focus to the South East.
After four generations on this land, the family is taking two of its Robertstown properties to auction in March as part of a new strategy to buy a property in the south east.
Wilkschs and Moseys farms are being taken to auction at the Robertstown Peace Hall on March 9 at 2pm.
The two farms take in 1046 hectares (2584 acres).
Robertstown saw some stellar auction results last year for this tightly held country and this auction is expected to continue the trend.
Wilkschs takes in 7801ha (1930 acres) with about 610ha (1507 acres) of arable land which has been cropped in the past for both cereals and fodder crops.
Soils on this farm are mostly red/brown loam with some limestone outcrops.
The balance of land has a cover of native clovers, native grasses, saltbush and bluebush with Mallee scrub also interspersed across the property for stock shelter.
Fenced into 12 paddocks, fencing is considered to generally be in sound condition.
The farm is well watered by SA mains and a number of seasonal dams.
The farm sale also included a spacious four-bedroom family home and a three-bedroom shearers quarters.
Improvements include three Implement/hay sheds, workshop, bulk super storage, a three-stand shearing shed, K-rail sheep yards with drafting race, steel cattle yards and crush.
Moseys includes 265ha (656 acres) which can be bought at the auction in one line, or potentially separated into two lots.
The property comprises 261ha (646 acres) of gently undulating arable farming land of mostly red/brown clay loam soil types.
The farm is fenced into six main paddocks and the fencing is considered to be fair to good condition.
The property is watered by SA mains water, with an equipped bore and two dams.
Improvements include a two-stand shearing shed, basic sheep handling yards, a hay shed and implement shed.
Agents from Ray White South Australia said the buyer at auction will be granted access to the property for tillage rights and sowing of winter crops immediately following execution of contract and payment of deposit.
For more information contact Daniel Schell on 0415 436379 and Geoff Schell 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
