LILYVALE is a productive 2149 hectare (5310 acre) of Western Downs grazing property benefiting from passive income from CSG.
Located about 3km south east of Yuleba and 63km east of Roma, Lilyvale is being offered by the Estate of Patrick Byrnes, who was the popular, long serving principal of the Yuleba State School
The destocked property is described as being a good mix of brigalow, belah, box, pine and ironbark country with a double frontage to Yuleba Creek.
Areas of Lilyvale have been cleared and established with buffel grass in addition to native species.
Water is supplied from Judds Lagoon, bores, turkeys nests, dams and waterholes in Yuleba Creek.
Improvements include a tidy three bedroom timber homestead set in park like gardens and overlooking Judds Lagoon.
There are also steel cattle yards and a five bay shed.
Lilyvale will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on March 9.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.