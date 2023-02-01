Thunderstorms bring hail

Thunderstorms have become a feature of the weather in the past week or two in eastern Australia but as usual, they provide extreme variability in rainfalls with some areas staying mostly dry while nearby locations have over 50 millimetres. Unfortunately, due to the unstable atmospheric conditions, hail has been a feature in many of these storms with hail up to 6cm in diameter reported. Of all the meteorological phenomena, hail is the one that has absolutely no benefit and yet it is the most difficult to forecast. The atmospheric features that brought the hail are now weakening with a return to more uniform rainfall patterns in the coming weeks.