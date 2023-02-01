Thunderstorms bring hail

Thunderstorms have become a feature of the weather in the past week or two in eastern Australia but as usual, they provide extreme variability in rainfalls with some areas staying mostly dry while nearby locations have over 50 millimetres. Unfortunately, due to the unstable atmospheric conditions, hail has been a feature in many of these storms with hail up to 6cm in diameter reported. Of all the meteorological phenomena, hail is the one that has absolutely no benefit and yet it is the most difficult to forecast. The atmospheric features that brought the hail are now weakening with a return to more uniform rainfall patterns in the coming weeks.
Otherwise, there has been little change in the medium- and longer-term weather indicators in the past week. The latest La Nina event which has dominated in recent months appears to be weakening but this process is quite slow.
The monsoonal activity to the north continues. January, February and March are the peak period for tropical cyclone activity across northern Australia. This year, in addition, the La Nina in the Pacific continues, and the Coral Sea remains very warm, so conditions remain favourable for tropical cyclone formation.
Also it is worth noting that the Madden-Julian Oscillation is expected to strongly pulse over the Indian Ocean in the coming week and usually a strong MJO pulse there provides favourable conditions for tropical system (tropical low or tropical cyclone) development over waters off north west Australia.
This can be a precursor to moisture moving across to the south east of the country the next week. A strong MJO is also likely to see enhanced easterly winds in the lower atmosphere levels across the northern Australian regions, with potential for more heavy rain in coastal Queensland.
As far as the La Nina is concerned, the subsurface temperature anomalies continue to weaken a little, slowing down the demise of the La Nina, with below-average sea surface temperatures persisting in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, typical of a La Nina. However, the atmospheric circulation anomalies over the tropical Pacific Ocean have not changed recently so overall, the coupled ocean-atmosphere system in the Pacific continues to reflect La Nina.
The Southern Ocean Oscillation has fallen a little but the 30-day running mean is still around +12 and well within the La Nina range. Nevertheless, all major models still predict the Pacific basin will be back to ENSO neutral by March with a 50 per cent chance of an El Nino returning in spring. This later prediction remains a little speculative as longer term models traditionally show lower levels of accuracy at this time of year.
