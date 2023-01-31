Farm Online
Cheap ag lender RIC lifts rates but still well below RBA trend

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
February 1 2023 - 5:00am
Regional Investment Corporation chief executive officer, John Howard. Photo: Andrew Marshall

Cheap agricultural loan rates from the Regional Investment Corporation jump almost 1.5 per cent today, but remain much cheaper than mainstream farm interest charges.

