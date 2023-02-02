Season good, but not great

WHILE the nightly television weather reports might suggest widespread good fortune marred only by damage in places by too much of a good thing, reality in the wider sense across beef producing areas is a varied proposition.
Some western river systems are delivering excellent beneficial flooding, but others not. The number of creeks across a vast stretch of inland Queensland that are running are few and many dams are low and in the odd case, dry.
Only a couple of weeks ago agent Tom Brodie was receiving enquiries from the Maranoa district about the extent of any available agistment in the Winton district.
In an area where the annual average rainfall is only 406 millimetres (16 inches), Tom described the season around Winton as good without being spectacular.
Up around Hughenden and Prairie it is looking good as it is north of the line which tends to be the case this time of year, he said.
South of the line Julia Creek and Kynuna have some dry pockets as have areas south of Winton which are not as flush with feed.
Where these occur they are pretty ordinary but generally just little patches as opposed to a whole area or district.
Between Boulia and Mt Isa there has been good rain particularly the heavy falls around Urandangi a month ago which produced a good run in the Georgina River.
The resultant feed on the flood-out country will compensate those properties that received only one-tenth of the rain that produced the run.
But the event was not replicated in the Diamantina system.
That in itself is indicative of the rainfall pattern so far this summer.
Tom described it as scattered showers and storms, not a general monsoonal rain pattern.
Last week when there was cloud around for eight days, there was only 42mm spread over six of those days. Had it not been for the New Year falls of 57mm, this latest rain would not have done a lot.
As it is the pastures look good with a lot of new Mitchell, Flinders and Buffel grass but the grasses really only came on after the Christmas/New Year storms.
It was noticeable that the grass did not initially respond after last year's good winter season.
Above average rain in the middle of the year resulted in a big body of herbage which was helped along by storms in October and November until early December heat ended its run.
Perhaps it was the storms at the end of a dry December that provided the trigger and only then did the grass really take off.
Now green and 20 inches high, a lot of the Mitchell has yet to put a head out.
Maybe that is because there is still enough moisture underneath it or, as Tom said, it would be nice to think the plants know there is more rain to come.
Another side to last year's winter season and bulk of herbage ground cover is the likely effect it had on limiting runoff from subsequent rainfall. Consequently many dams have not been replenished.
While awaiting the arrival of a good monsoonal event to properly secure water and feed for the year ahead, there is little in the way of livestock activity.
With enough feed on hand for the time being there is no urgency to sell on a falling market and herd rebuilding, to whatever extent it might have got under way, may now be similarly on hold until the season reveals what is in store.
Meanwhile Victoria has had its own problems.
Agent Roger Tweddle noted late spring rains, particularly in Central Victoria and Gippsland, turned already wet country into an absolute bog resulting in a major setback to silage and hay production and challenging conditions for cattle.
For many, it was only their access to May silage that made the difference in getting their cattle through.
But since then they have seen their annual January weaner sales lead the market down with hefty price reductions.
At Pakenham a fortnight ago a good run of 100 calves were $600 cheaper than the same run out of the same cows last year.
The logical explanation for the market downturn is increased availability of young cattle as a consequence of three years of herd rebuilding but Roger is not seeing any evidence yet of a lot more calves this year in southern weaner sales.
In his observations, numbers at Pakenham and Koonwarra (South Gippsland) are consistent with last year.
What is noticeable, however, is the absence of northern buyers and subdued interest from feedlots.
A further test will come with the start of the mountain sales in a few weeks' time. These sales have a high reputation for the quality of the calves on offer.
POSITIVE news from the US this week with Steiner reporting imported lean beef prices trending higher.
Indicator Aust/NZ 90CL was 3 cents/lb dearer at US240c/lb FOB East Coast, still a long way behind the March 2022 peak of 315c/lb.
The market movement stems from defensive buying ahead of an anticipated drop in US domestic cow slaughter and forecasts of sharply higher domestic lean beef prices in April and May.
However Steiner also notes the extent of cold-storage beef inventory might serve to limit the expected upward price pressure in the short term.
Total inventory at the end of December was 7.3 per cent higher than a year ago and 8.5pc higher than the five year average and none of this increase appears to be product destined for export.
Latest US beef cow inventory estimates are also of interest because they are expected to confirm that the cow herd as of January 1, 2023 will be at its lowest level since the early 1960s. The expected 28.8 million head figure will be 1.3 million down on a year ago and a massive 2.8 million on four years ago.
Calf crops and consequently beef production will unavoidably be affected in the years ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.