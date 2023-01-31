Farm Online
Better than ASX but farmland index returns slip as costs creep up

Andrew Marshall
Andrew Marshall
Updated January 31 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:32pm
Rising ag costs and slowing land values dampen farmland returns

Rising interest rates and production costs are starting to crimp returns from corporate scale agriculture, but investors are still reaping double digit results, particularly over the longer term.

