Analysis

Dollar jump erodes Australian wheat price

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
February 5 2023 - 11:00am
Sideways trading trend

Chicago Board of Trade wheat has been trading sideways for the past two months with the March contract settling within a range of 792 US cents a bushel and 720 USc/bu over that period.

