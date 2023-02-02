THE AUSTRALIAN Plague Locust Commission has warned of a moderate threat of locust numbers building up over coming months.
In particular, areas around the Lower Darling River and across into the Flinders Ranges in South Australia are being nominated as potential hotspots.
In its monthly update the APLC said there is a moderate likelihood of region-wide infestations developing in the SA Flinders, North East Pastoral and Riverland districts, NSW Upper Western, Lower Western and Riverina districts, and the Mallee district of Victoria.
Currently hot spots were reported around the Broken Hill region in NSW and south towards Mildura in northern Victoria.
Another pocket of relatively high populations of nymphs was identified in far north-western Queensland around Mt Isa.
While current populations are only generally at low density numbers for adults and isolated pockets of numerous density nymph populations there is the risk of further increases.
The outlook for January to March is for a moderate population increase to medium density levels with some localised areas of higher density possible from current low background populations in the arid and semi-arid interior areas .
Persistent medium to high-density populations are possible in southern parts of inland eastern Australia. Further medium density populations are also possible after any successful breeding in the northern and north-eastern parts of inland areas.
The wet spring has meant feed is abundant for the pest species through many parts of the normally arid Darling Basin.
Hatching for plague locusts is expected to commence in early 2023 with some summer generation bands likely to develop in southern parts, possibly continuing into February.
There is a moderate likelihood of region-wide infestations developing in the SA Flinders, North East Pastoral and Riverland districts, NSW Upper Western, Lower Western and Riverina districts, and Mallee district of Victoria. Widespread high-density infestations are unlikely between now and early autumn.
In regards to other problem locust species, the spur throated locust population was at low levels, with larger populations in western Queensland and parts of the far west of NSW.
The APLC said there was a medium risk of a widespread low-medium density infestation, with some localised high-density infestations possibly developing in Queensland between now and early autumn.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
