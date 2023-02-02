Farm Online
Home/Property

Big offering of three cropping farms for sale on the Eyre Peninsula

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Woods is the biggest of the three farms on offer on the EP. Pictures from CBRE

A big chunk of prime cropping country on the Eyre Peninsula is up for grabs with the offer of three farms taking in a 6186 hectares (15,286 acres).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.