A big chunk of prime cropping country on the Eyre Peninsula is up for grabs with the offer of three farms taking in a 6186 hectares (15,286 acres).
Three EP farms have been listed for sale by Adelaide-based receivers and managers Heard Phillips Lieberenz.
The three farms are expected to sell for a combined price of above $5 million.
The sale is being handled by CBRE.
The three farms are spread across five freehold titles:
Woods (3360ha, 8303 acres), Jamiesons (1608ha, 3973 acres) and Hutchens (1217ha, 3007 acres).
All three are located close by Kimba, Lock, Arno Bay and Cowell.
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale via an expressions of interest campaign, closing March 9.
"With an average annual rainfall of 321mm, the Eyre Peninsula region has long been renowned as one of the prime cropping regions of South Australia and is well suited for cereals, grain, legumes, oilseeds, and hay production," Mr Bills said.
Soil types for the five titles include red-brown sandy loams, with sections of heavier sands on the rises.
"We're expecting that the properties will attract local and out-of-district producers wanting to spread their current landholdings as well as high-net-worth businesspeople looking to diversify their investments," Mr Schell said.
The largest offering, Woods, has a total arable area of 1969ha, with water supply via SA mains and a dam.
Jamiesons' total arable area is 919ha with stock water also provided via SA mains.
A total of 997ha is considered arable on Hutchens with water provided by three earth dams.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
