STONY Batter is a 1607 hectare (3970 acre) NSW Northern Tablelands property with excellent water security.
Central located 21km from Bundarra, 65km from Armidale, 67km to Inverell and 115km from Tamworth, the property has a 6.8km frontage to the reliable Gwydir River and a 16 megalitre water licence.
Additional water is sourced from Camerons Creek, Back Creek, substantial on-farm dams, and a network of troughs.
Stony Batter is being offered by Sydney-based Chris Navin, who is transitioning to retirement.
The well fenced property was divided into 37 main paddocks as part of a rotational grazing management system for the highly regarded Red Island Angus herd.
The property also has multiple road access points to improve the efficiency of mustering and moving livestock.
The ongoing pasture improvement program has seen select paddocks planted with annual oats followed by a mix of perennial subtropical and clover pastures, backed by annual applications of superphosphate.
There are two sets of cattle yards. The centrally located main yards are equipped with a V race and an undercover vet crush with scales and have reliable access for trucks.
There is also a four bay machinery shed, a modern 24x10m hay shed, two silos and fuel tanks.
Stony Batter's structural improvements are described as being very functional and adequate for the requirements of the property.
The original, well maintained Stony Batter homestead (circa 1887) has a spacious four bedroom design with a family room and an open plan kitchen. There is also a four bedroom manager's residence and three cottages.
The original eight stand shearing shed (circa 1907) is not in use but is well maintained.
Stony Batter will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Armidale on March 10.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Lachlan Cullen, 0438 740 138, Ray White Rural.
