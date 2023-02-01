CROPPERS across the country are in the midst of a monster summer spraying program, with difficult conditions putting pressure on spraying systems.
Gordon Cumming, Grains Research and Development Corporation chemical regulation manager, said the wet spring and luxurious flush of weeds and volunteer crop had meant a big summer spray program had been necessary, with weeds like sowthistle and fleabane particularly problematic.
Time constraints caused by trafficability issues and the late harvest have placed further pressure on effective spray management.
"We've had a couple of issues arise because of the delays in spraying," Mr Cumming said.
"The late start has allowed weeds to get bigger and that makes them more difficult and more expensive to control," he said.
The limited window has also seen longer operating hours which is where farmers have run into high profile issues with spray drift.
"There is the need to get over a lot of hectares and that may have been part of the reason some have pushed the envelope a little hard, which is something as an industry we have to stop."
"We've had stormy conditions in the afternoons as well which has created further time pressures."
In north-west NSW agronomist Greg Rummery, Walgett, said there had been a lot of summer spraying taking place.
He said most farmers now had weeds under control but said there had been issues.
"We did see drift and that is just unacceptable, as an industry we cannot afford to lose valuable chemicals when the solution is so simple," he said.
"If in doubt about the conditions don't spray, there has been a lot of talk about messages but it really is that simple."
Mr Rummery also nominated fleabane and sowthistle as the two major weeds this year.
"Both of them have been building in numbers in recent years and the conditions were favourable so they have both taken quite a bit of controlling."
Mr Cumming said the industry was aware of the importance of summer spraying.
"We're seeing people rushing around to get their spraying done as quickly as possible which show you that people really value what it achieves."
"The headline act has always been the moisture conservation but there are other benefits, such as lowering the disease risk by limiting the green bridge for disease to survive on over summer.
"Another key benefit is running down the weed seed bank, the old saying that one year's seed is five year's weeds still rings true and people are trying to ensure they keep on top of their weed burden.
"The benefits in nutrient retention are also very clear, so people are aware they need to be out doing this, we now just need to get things right to ensure there are no issues not only with drift but with herbicide rotations."
He said capacity played a role.
"With resistance in some species farmers have to switch herbicides and that may require higher water rates, which in turn means you are going slower so you're getting across less area."
He said attention to detail with spray programs paid off.
"Good chemical rotations, good record keeping and timely applications can help you retain more products without resistance or if there are problems can stop you from putting out chemicals that aren't effective."
"It is not always easy, as we've seen this year, but that's what we as an industry need to be aiming at."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
