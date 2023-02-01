Wheat market focuses on Black Sea

AFTER a month in the doldrums wheat futures have picked up modestly in the past week, with grain analysts pointing to recent escalations in the Ukrainian conflict as potentially supportive of a rise in global grain prices.
"The big news for world grain prices will be coming out of the Black Sea if the conflict starts to escalate once again," said Flexi Grain senior trading manager Sam Roache.
"Reductions in the upcoming Ukrainian crop due to reduced planted areas and lack of crop inputs and labour will be important but it is the grain flow issues that the market will take most interest in," he said.
"Any disruptions to the Black Sea freight corridor or any moves by the Russians to constrain the amount of grain they export, through tariffs, duties or even export bans could lead to some of the same short term volatility and market spikes we saw around this time last year."
Mr Roache said the market was closely watching Chinese buyers for a lead.
"The Chinese managed the situation as well as anyone last year in terms of predicting what the landscape would look like, so we're watching their buying patterns closely."
"At present they have been very active buyers of wheat from Australia and the US and corn from South America so they may be thinking there could be interruptions in grain flow once again."
Nick Booth, Next Level Grain, who writes for market analysts Mecardo, said the wheat market was stabilising after being oversold.
He said the bearish factors, such as a large Russian crop coupled with growing export pace and a bumper Aussie crop was now largely yesterday's news and been digested by the market.
He also nominated the Black Sea as a key driver for prices in coming months.
"Russian advances on the eastern front, coupled with the west promising to send tanks and other military hardware, promises to keep tensions near boiling point," he said.
Mr Booth said Ukraine officials expected to only harvest 16 million tonnes of wheat, a fraction of the 30m tonnes produced in better times.
He said there was a stockpile of Russian wheat which could help fill any shortfalls internationally although he also said commentary that Russian officials were monitoring export figures had led some to speculate export controls may be reintroduced.
Mr Roache said the Russian economy was sound enough to cope with less revenue from grain meaning the government could contemplate market controls if it wanted to send a message to the world.
Commonwealth Bank analyst Tobin Gorey was less bullish, saying that while there had been modest gains through January the next fortnight would be critical in assessing whether there was further momentum on the upside.
He said the story in the US, where crops have been suffering, was not getting any worse.
"The severest cold in the past week in the US was confined to areas where crops have protective snow cover so further crop damage is unlikely," he said.
"The market only has to trade largely sideways now for falling momentum to fade in February's first fortnight."
Mr Roache said there was still a significant volume of Australian grain being held by growers.
"It varies from region to region but it could be anywhere from 25pc to 50pc unsold."
"The areas that got crop off earlier when the pricing was good have generally sold whereas those that were later have hung on to more as they wait and hope for a lift in values."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
