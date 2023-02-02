Variable rate simplified: Marshall Multispread and the i4M Spreader Controller

The i4M Fertiliser Spreader Controller minimises fertiliser wastage and ensures crops receive the optimum fertiliser dosage. It's a standalone system that can work on any tractor that has sufficient oil flow to run the spinners and conveyor belt circuits. Picture supplied

Manufacturers of the best selling Marshall Multispread fertiliser spreader, Roesner Pty Ltd, together with Precision Agronomics Australia have been developing i4M Spreader Controller since 2015.

It's a cutting edge product that simplifies variable rate fertiliser applications.

The i4M spreader controller rethinks how fertiliser control systems work.

Rather than being dependent on the tractor to control the machine, the i4M spreader controller is a standalone system.

It can work on any tractor that has sufficient oil flow to run the spinners and conveyor belt circuits.

The system consists of an Android tablet computer running the i4M app software that connects to an electronics module on the spreader over a Wi-Fi network.

The electronics module is connected to an actuator, drive and sensor network fitted to the spreader.

As the machine travels across the field, the app determines the required application rate from the prescription map adjusting the conveyor belt speed to set and maintain the fertiliser rate. Picture supplied

When not using a prescription map, the user can load up to three preset rates for manual control of rate on the run.

Under and over application of fertiliser is minimised when the spreader is fitted with loadcells.

The loadcells are connected to the i4M electronics module, allowing precise control of application rates with fertiliser calibration factors fine tuned to within 1 per cent of the target rate.

In 2020, the i4M Spreader controller was updated to include auto-shutoff and coverage mapping capabilities using the i4M Tracer GPS.

The auto shut-off function turns the spreader off when the machine moves into an area of the paddock that has already been covered, minimising application of inputs on headlands and at the paddock boundaries.

Coverage mapping enables the user to log where the machine has been in the paddock.

Coverage maps are stored for future reference.

I4M Spreader controllers built before 2020 can be upgraded to include the auto-shutoff and coverage mapping functions.

Prescription map files are transferred to the tablet via i4M cloud server.

The user simply places the prescription map files on the i4M Cloud server webpage, adding information such as field name and selecting the required map layer.

The i4M cloud server processes the map and makes it available for download on the tablet.

Unlock codes are not required, the user gets free account access to the i4M cloud server when purchasing i4M hardware.

With a fast learning curve, the i4M fertiliser spreader controller minimises fertiliser wastage and ensures that the crop receives the optimum fertiliser dosage, further improving the accuracy and reliability of the Marshall Multispread machine.